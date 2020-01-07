Detectives investigating the murder of an Omani student have released CCTV footage of two men they want to identify.

Mohamed Abdullah Al Araimi was killed in an “extremely violent” robbery near department store Harrods in Knightsbridge just before midnight on December 5.

The King’s College politics and economics student, an Omani national living in London, had been out for dinner and was walking along the street when he and his friend were stabbed.

Police are trying to identify two men who were in the area at the time and have released CCTV footage of the pair in Knightsbridge in the early hours of December 6.

Detectives investigating the murder of Mohammed Al-Araimi who was stabbed in Knightsbridge on 5 Dec need your help to identify the men. If you can help call 020 8358 0300, 101

A reward of £20,000 is being offered for information leading to the killers’ arrest and prosecution.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, who is leading the investigation, said: “The attack on Mohammed and his friend was a planned robbery that was truly shocking and extremely violent.

“I am convinced that the public can provide names for those males featured in the CCTV images we have released today.

“My team have secured hundreds of hours of CCTV footage. The suspects involved in the attack travelled on foot from the Edgware Road / Marble Arch area of London to Knightsbridge prior to carrying out the attack.

Omani student Mohamed Abdullah Al Araimi died in the early hours of December 6 (Family handout/PA)

“This location is therefore potentially very significant, with the persons we are seeking to identify having a connection to this area.

“There is a substantial reward being offered in this case and I ask that anyone who knows the identity of the two males makes contact with my team. All calls will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Mr Al Araimi was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour after the attack. His friend, 20, who was also stabbed was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8358 0300 or 101 quoting the reference CAD 3/6Dec, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.