A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Puerto Rico and was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0.

They are the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the US territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

Eight people were injured in the city of Ponce, near the epicentre of the quake, mayor Mayita Melendez told WAPA television.

Puerto Rico’s power authority said on Twitter that one of the country’s main power plants, which sits near the epicentre, had been damaged, but officials expect to restore power to the island later.

Cars are crushed under a home that collapsed in Guanica (Carlos Giusti/AP)

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at 4.24am just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. It initially gave the magnitude as 6.6 but later adjusted it.

At 7.18am the magnitude-6.0 aftershock hit the same area. People reported strong shaking and staff at a local radio station said live on air that they were leaving their building

A tsunami alert was issued for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands after the initial quake, but was later cancelled.

The mayor of Guayanilla, Nelson Torres, told NotiUno radio station that the church in the public plaza of his town collapsed.

A natural formation known as Punta Ventana stands without its collapsed bridge in Guayanilla (Jorge A Ramirez Portela/AP)

Victor Huerfano, director of Puerto Rico’s Seismic Network, told the Associated Press that it is hard to obtain reports of damage or injuries because communications are down for much of the island. He said officials in Ponce told him there was widespread damage.

“We expect that this will be the largest quake for now,” he said. “The aftershocks will continue for some time.”

Puerto Rico’s governor, Wanda Vasquez, told station Radioisla that there had been no immediate reports of deaths. She ordered government offices to close for the day and urged citizens to remain calm and not check damage to their homes until daylight.

A 5.8-magnitude quake that struck early on Monday morning collapsed five homes in the south-west coastal town of Guanica and heavily damaged dozens of others. It also caused small landslides and power outages. The quake was followed by a string of smaller tremors.

A magnitude 5.8 #earthquake struck #PuertoRico on January 6, 2020, at 6:32 am local time. Over the past several weeks, hundreds of small earthquakes have occurred in this same region. For more info, click here – https://t.co/ycfN2xmYAT pic.twitter.com/ALXGRoB4bS — USGS (@USGS) January 6, 2020

The shake collapsed a coastal rock formation that had formed a sort of rounded window, Punta Ventana, which was a popular tourist draw in the south-western town of Guayanilla.

The flurry of quakes in Puerto Rico’s southern region began on the night of December 28. Mr Huerfano said shallow quakes were occurring along three faults in Puerto Rico’s south-western region: Lajas Valley, Montalva Point and the Guayanilla Canyon.

He said the quakes come as the North American plate and the Caribbean plate squeeze Puerto Rico.

One of the largest and most damaging earthquakes to hit Puerto Rico occurred in October 1918, when a magnitude 7.3 tremor struck near the island’s north-western coast, unleashing a tsunami and killing 116 people.