Cruises ships of the future will enjoy the benefits of massive technological advances to life on the ocean wave.

Leading cruise operator MSC Cruises have already introduced their newest crew member, a voice-activated digital assistant called Zoe that can speak seven languages.

And the cabin of the future could feature bio signal sensors that track heart rates and facial expression, adjusting light and temperature for maximum comfort.

Or smart materials which act like living art, changing to create a visually immersive environment aligned with a guest’s emotional state.

With the next decade set to be defined by consumers’ pursuit of personalisation, conviviality and demand for purpose-driven experience, cruises are set to be at the forefront of innovation.

Futurologists working with MSC Cruises, the world’s largest privately-owned cruise line, believe the next ten years will see ultra-high definition experiences for every guest, offering a highly personalised approach for their wide-range of customers, from families and newlyweds to Millennials.

And the desire for sustainable travel will only increase in the years ahead, with MSC Cruises the first operator line to go carbon neutral.

More than half of Generation Z consumers say that the environmental impact is an important factor when deciding where to travel, while 56% would want to stay in eco-friendly accommodation.

“We’re inherently linked to the sea, and from this perspective there exists a big opportunity to play a big role when it comes to giving back to the environment and to the planet as a whole," said Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises' executive chairman.

"We are the first cruise line to go carbon neutral across our marine operations and the emphasis that we place on our commitment to the environment is driven by not only our personal passion to protect the oceans but also the need to provide our guests with a sustainable way to travel.”

Futurologists predict repurposed resorts will also become increasingly popular destinations, such as the Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, 20 miles off the coast of the Bahamas.

The former industrial sand excavation site has been transformed to revitalise the surrounding ocean beds, marine life and endangered coral.

The next ten years are predicted to see more hospitality brands transform uninhabited or once-derelict spaces, boosting local economies by turning them into unique destinations.