With Iran’s missile strikes on Iraq happening after deadline time last night, Wednesday’s front pages feature an assortment of topics.

The Guardian leads on the Iran situation, saying hundreds of British troops are ‘on standby’ for the crisis.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 8 January 2020: Hundreds of British troops ‘on standby’ in Iran crisis pic.twitter.com/3zpiQM7ljh — The Guardian (@guardian) January 7, 2020

The Independent splashes with an ex-SAS chief warning the Middle East could be engulfed in a “devastating” new war.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Ex SAS chief: Soleimani killing risks new war #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3aTxl0I13x — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 7, 2020

And Metro leads on Boris Johnson missing the Commons Q&A despite the Iran crisis.

In other news, the Daily Mirror leads with the “end of the nightmare” for the British teenager freed to return home after her trial in Cyprus concerning her gang rape allegations.

The Sun says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thinking of moving to Canada as they consider their future roles as royals.

Tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry and Meghan are looking to move to Canada for a significant portion of this year as they actively consider their future role in the Royal Family https://t.co/fEspVnAZtB pic.twitter.com/dGhv1tmQ5m — The Sun (@TheSun) January 7, 2020

The Times splashes on Boris Johnson telling cabinet to abandon a range of projects started by his predecessors.

PM orders cabinet to axe swathe of projects#tomorrowspaperstoday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/t7N9fQOgj8 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 7, 2020

The Daily Mail says there is anger over FA Cup broadcast rights being sold to a betting firm.

EU warnings to Britain over the rights of EU citizens in the UK after Brexit is the splash in The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Express carries a story on emergency workers being attacked by thugs while doing their jobs.

DAILY EXPRESS: 200,000 frontline heroes attacked each year #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/81S6bwO8mc — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 7, 2020

While the i leads with a story on hope for breast cancer patients.

The Financial Times says central banks are ill-prepared to fight recessions.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 8 January https://t.co/kAi44K6KHA pic.twitter.com/oaTyjdoy00 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 7, 2020

And the Daily Star splashes with a story on cartoon character Danger Mouse.