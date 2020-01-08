President Donald Trump has said Iran appears to be “standing down” and said no Americans were harmed in Iran’s ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Speaking from the foyer of the White House, Mr Trump announced that the US will immediately place new sanctions on Iran “until Iran changes its behaviour”.

He defended his targeted killing last week of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The president added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon” and called for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 nuclear deal from which he withdrew the US.

He also announced he would ask Nato to become “much more involved in the Middle East process”.