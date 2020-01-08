Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey has made light of a false report that she is married to a multi-millionaire.

The shadow business secretary reacted with amusement after the Guido Fawkes political website mixed up her husband with a man who has the same name and a major shareholding in a chemical company.

😂 so funny, clearly I married the wrong Steve Bailey instead of my Steve who isn’t director of this company or heir multi million pound family fortune. Tripped up there didn’t I 😂 https://t.co/0scWNbbjmQ — Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) January 8, 2020

Ms Long-Bailey has made much play of her humble beginnings in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn, stressing her past experiences such as working in a pawn shop and call centres before becoming a lawyer.

The Salford and Eccles MP, 40, has positioned herself as the most socialist of the six contenders so far declared for the contest.

Ms Long-Bailey has insisted she is best placed to reconnect with working class voters who deserted the party in large number at the December general election.

Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The website admitted it had got things wrong and apologised for the mistake.

It tweeted: “Apologies, we screwed up. We got the wrong Bailey. Two Steve Baileys working in the chemical industry. A lesson to us to never follow up leads from Wikipedia.”