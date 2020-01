The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are “stepping back” as senior royals, only 20 months after their glittering wedding. Here is a look back on their time in the spotlight together.

The royal couple’s relationship was first put into the public eye at the Invictus Games in September, 2017. Appropriately this first public appearance together came in the country where they will be spending considerable time in the future, Canada, with the games held in Toronto (Danny Lawson/PA)

Two months later, the couple announced their engagement at Kensington Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The ‘Fab Four’ – Harry, Meghan, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge campaigning for mental health awareness after Meghan had joined their Royal Foundation charity. Harry joked the quartet were now ‘stuck together’, but rockier times were ahead, with Harry later admitting his relationship with his big brother had come under pressure (Chris Jackson/PA)

The couple were married at St George’s Chapel in May, 2018 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In the autumn of 2018, after it was announced Meghan was pregnant, the couple completed a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga (Chris Jackson/PA)

A year after they were married, the happy couple presented son Archie to the world in May, 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In June, 2019, Harry and Meghan had a parting of ways with William and Kate, announcing they were setting up their own foundation (Richard Pohle/PA)

Last September, the couple toured Africa, with Meghan and Archie seen here with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The tour ended with news the couple was taking legal action against three newspapers (Toby Melville/PA)