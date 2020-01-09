With the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to step down from their roles as senior royals, PA looks at their royal career in numbers.

600 days – the time Meghan has spent as a royal since her wedding to Harry on May 19, 2018, when she became the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan on their wedding day (Jane Barlow/PA)

26 – the couple’s combined charities and patronages. Harry has 20 including the London Marathon and Rhino Conservation Botswana. Meghan has six, including Smart Works, which provides interview training for unemployed women, and the National Theatre in London.

16 – the time in months Harry and Meghan were involved with William and Kate with the Royal Foundation between their first appearance in February 2018 and their split from the charity in June 2019.

£2.4 million – of taxpayer money used to renovate Frogmore Cottage, the Sussex’s home in Windsor.

Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate (Google Earth)

Three years, six months – the length of Harry and Meghan’s relationship after the pair met on a blind date in July 2016.

Between £2 million and £4 million – the cost of policing the duke and duchess’ wedding with around 5,000 officers on the day.

Six – weeks the couple and Archie spent in Canada over the festive period as they took an extended break from royal duties. Meghan, a former actress, lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits.

10.1 million – the amount of followers the couple have on their official SussexRoyal Instagram page, started in April 2019 after the pair distanced themselves from Kensington Palace, which had previously managed their social media presence.

£89,000 – the increase in the bill the Prince of Wales paid to fund the public duties of Harry and Meghan and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Royal accounts showed that the prince’s bill for the Sussexes’ and the Cambridges’ activities, plus some other expenditure was £5.05 million in 2018-2019, up from £4.96 million in 2017-2018.

Eight months and three days – the age of Archie on the day of the announcement, after his birth on May 6, 2019.

Harry, Meghan and Archie (Toby Melville/PA)

2 – lawsuits filed by the couple against newspapers. The duchess is suing the Mail On Sunday over an alleged breach of copyright and privacy after it published a private letter between her and her estranged father.

Harry later filed his own proceedings at the High Court against News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, and Reach plc, which owns the Daily Mirror, in relation to the alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.