The attention of the nation’s papers on Friday continues to be split between the ongoing royal family and Iran sagas.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Mirror all lead with the Queen’s rallying call for the royals to find a quick resolution to the crisis engulfing the monarchy.

Tomorrow's front page: Queen, Prince Harry and Charles locked in ‘crisis talks’ https://t.co/0JmQweeWB4 pic.twitter.com/4eCK1twxcX — The Sun (@TheSun) January 9, 2020

The Daily Express says the Queen was “enraged” by Harry and Meghan’s decision.

Meanwhile the Metro and Daily Star say the Queen has urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to cement their future away from the royal family “within days”.

Prince Charles has threatened to stop providing funding for Harry and Meghan, according to The Times.

Friday’s Times: Charles threatens to halt Harry and Meghan’s cash #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/n8qqxetjvv — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 9, 2020

And the Daily Mail reports that Meghan has already returned to Canada to look after baby Archie.

Moving to the Iran crisis, The Guardian, Financial Times and the i focus on the reportedly accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

Guardian front page, Friday 10 January 2020: Ukraine jet downed by Iranian missile, western officials believe pic.twitter.com/vVxeksczo8 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 9, 2020

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday January 10 https://t.co/yQZUmo7onA pic.twitter.com/68RUSXcWQP — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 9, 2020

Along with the Iran story, The Independent reports on a £40,000 pay gap between male and female GPs.