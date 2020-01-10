The new website launched by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was registered almost a year ago and created by a digital agency involved in Meghan’s former lifestyle blog.

The sussexroyal.com site, registered in March 2019, was created by a Toronto-based agency called Article which says its clients “range from national brands to lifestyle influencers”.

It lists clients including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan’s old blog The Tig, nickelodeon, and fashion brand Diane von Furstenberg.

In its “about” section, Article says: “We make digital products and experiences for every platform, and we make shit happen for clients in any country.”

On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan released a bombshell statement saying they intend to “step back” as senior royals and “work to become financially independent”.

Meghan closed thetig.com before marrying into the royal family, so could now be thinking of bringing the blog back.

She was active on Instagram and Twitter before her relationship with Harry grew serious, and posted candidly on The Tig about her own outlook and experiences.

The Article website carries a link to Meghan’s final post on The Tig which is a letter to “all my Tig friends”, that says: “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.”

Meghan also tells her readers: “Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world’.”