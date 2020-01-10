The body of a man believed to be missing firefighter Anthony Knott has been found in a river, police have said.

Sussex Police recovered the body from the River Ouse at Newhaven, East Sussex, on Friday morning after being alerted by a member of the public.

Mr Knott, a 33-year-old father-of-four from Orpington, Kent, disappeared on December 20 after going to a pub in Lewes with colleagues.

We're very sad to advise that this morning a body was recovered from the River Ouse at #Newhaven and we believe it to be that of missing London firefighter Anthony Knott. His family has been advised and our thoughts are with them at this time. https://t.co/43gpWMKejU pic.twitter.com/pOnANN2UaN — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) January 10, 2020

Sussex Police deployed boats, dogs, drones and helicopters in their three-week effort to find Mr Knott.

On Friday, Detective Inspector Mark Rosser said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Anthony at this difficult time.

“We too are saddened by this update and would ask the public and media to respect the families’ privacy at this time.

“We would like to thank the public for their tremendous support with our investigation into the disappearance of Anthony, along with our partner agencies and volunteers who assisted with the search.”