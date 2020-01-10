Canada was where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex openly revealed their love to the world, and it could be where they set up a family home.

Harry and Meghan made their first official public appearance together in Toronto in September 2017 at the Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style event founded by the prince for wounded and injured servicemen and women and veterans.

A little more than two years later, and the couple may well be house hunting in the city that likely holds a special place in their hearts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watching Wheelchair Tennis at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto (Danny Lawson/PA)

The couple met through friends in London in July 2016 – just a couple of months after Harry had been in Toronto to launch the countdown to the 2017 Invictus Games.

The duke and duchess revealed this week that they intend to “step back” as senior royals and plan to balance their time between the UK and North America.

They say they will base themselves at their Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor Estate when in the UK but it is not known where they will live when abroad.

Their reference to North America has been interpreted by many to mean that their base will be in Canada, with stints in the US possible too for LA-born Meghan.

The former actress has spent time living and working in Toronto while filming US legal drama Suits and has friends there, and Harry is believed to have flown to the city to spend time with his new girlfriend as their relationship blossomed.

Back in December 2016, Harry reportedly made a 1,700-mile (2,736km) detour to see the actress at her home in Toronto, said to have been a two-storey townhouse, following a tour of the Caribbean.

Harry and Meghan at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto (Danny Lawson/PA)

In their engagement interview, Meghan said: “We never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship. So it’s… we made it work.”

The couple will likely have happy memories of their early days in Toronto, enjoying their courtship and first flush of love away from the public glare.

This, combined with Meghan’s established links to Toronto, mean the city is seen as somewhere the couple may well choose as the place to set up home.

Harry, Meghan and baby son Archie could opt for a Toronto penthouse with city views, a more peaceful retreat in the suburbs or perhaps even return to Meghan’s old neighbourhood.

But having just stayed in British Columbia during a six-week break, and at one point been spotted hiking on Vancouver Island, the couple may have been using their stay in that area as a dry run for the future.

Vancouver Island is somewhere the family could snap up a multimillion-pound luxury home, perhaps an ocean front mansion or a private oasis surrounded by tall trees away from the hustle and bustle.

It remains to be seen whether or not the duke and duchess will reveal where their North American base will be.

As the Queen and other senior royals took decisive action and ordered their teams to find a “workable solution” to Harry and Meghan’s future roles, the duchess returned to Canada.

The couple had only recently arrived in the UK after their extended festive break in the Commonwealth country but the duchess is now back with Archie who remained behind, reportedly looked after by a nanny and friends of the duchess.

One of Meghan’s closest friends is Canadian stylist and TV star Jessica Mulroney, who is married to Ben Mulroney, son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney.