A two-year-old boy who died in hospital has been named as Keigan Ronnie O’Brien.

The youngster was treated by ambulance staff following reports that he was in cardiac arrest at a property in Bosworth Road, Adwick, Doncaster on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said.

Police were called to the home at around 11am, and, despite being taken to hospital, the toddler died on Thursday afternoon.

A post-mortem has since concluded that he died as a result of head injuries, the force added.

Two people, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Adwick, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Floral tributes near the property in Bosworth Road, Adwick, Doncaster (Handout/PA)

On Friday, South Yorkshire Police officially named the boy as Keigan Ronnie O’Brien.

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “A great deal of people will be affected by Keigan’s death and my thoughts are with his loved ones and those within the local and wider community.

“I’d please ask that their privacy is respected and people continue to be mindful of what they are posting on social media platforms to prevent any further distress.

“Our investigation is continuing, with specialist officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this absolutely tragic incident.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns or information to please call us on 101, quoting incident number 293 of 8 January 2020.”