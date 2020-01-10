A university was placed on lockdown after a man in a running vest was mistakenly thought to be wearing a suicide vest.
Police officers were called to Bournemouth University on Friday afternoon after the man was seen near Boundary roundabout, and students were locked in Talbot campus buildings.
However, following searches and a review of CCTV footage, the reported suspect vest was identified as fitness equipment.
Dorset Police said in a statement: “The lockdown has now been lifted and we do not believe there is any further cause for concern or threat to the public.”
