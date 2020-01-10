The family of murdered 24-year-old Billy Henham have paid tribute to their “creative and independent” son and lamented that his “guardian angel sadly lost sight of him on New Year’s Eve”.

Mr Henham was found dead at a building in North Street, Brighton, on January 2 after police responded to a report of concerns, Sussex Police said.

Mr Henham, from Henfield, West Sussex, died of his injuries following a sustained assault, a post-mortem examination revealed.

In a tribute published on Friday evening, his family said: “Our son Billy was a man who walked his own beat, creative and independent.

“His gentle demeanour and belief that the world was a friendly place meant he made himself vulnerable at times.

“His guardian angel who had looked after him on so many other occasions sadly lost sight of him on New Year’s Eve.

“So many people have kindly shared their happy memories of him with us, their love and kind words are giving us all huge support at this terrible time.”

Four men and a boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder: an 18-year-old man from Greenwich, a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address, a 26-year-old man from Hove, a 25-year-old man of no fixed address and a 19-year-old man from Croydon.

Police say they have all been released on bail subject to strict conditions, pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime team, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Billy at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into his death continues at pace and at this time we would ask for anyone who may have information that might help our enquiries to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to understand Billy’s movements in the city on New Year’s Eve (December 31) from 6pm onwards. He left his home address in Henfield before travelling to Brighton.”

Anyone with information they believe could assist police with their investigation is urged to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Gatling.