The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly flown their beloved dogs to Canada in what could be the biggest clue yet about where they will set up a home for the future.

When animal-lover Meghan moved to the UK she brought her beagle Guy, and the couple are also said to have a black Labrador, but have not revealed its name.

The two dogs travelled out to Canada with Harry and Meghan in November for their six-week break, the Daily Mail reported, adding that a black Labrador has been seen on the grounds of the property they have been staying at on Vancouver Island.

The Duchess of Sussex with one of President Michael D Higgins’ dogs at Aras an Uachtarain during a royal visit to Dublin (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

This week Harry and Meghan revealed they plan to step back as senior royals, become financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America.

Relocating their dogs to Canada will be viewed as a sign the couple intend to spend more time there.

Asked about the dogs being flown to the Commonwealth country, a spokeswoman for the couple declined to comment.

Meghan, a promoter of adopting rescue dogs, chose animal welfare charity Mayhew as one of her first patronages.

When she moved to England to be with Harry she had to leave Bogart – a Labrador-shepherd mix – in the US.

Meghan has previously said the pair of rescue dogs “mean the absolute world” to her and has referred to them as “my loves” and “my boys”.

Guy and Bogart regularly featured on her Instagram account, with Guy even appearing in a patriotic knitted Union flag jumper.

Meghan often used the #adoptdontshop hashtag in her Instagram posts.

It was American comedian and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres who convinced Meghan to adopt Bogart, her first pet, after she bumped into her in a shelter.

The Queen is the royal best known for her love of dogs.

In their engagement interview in 2017, Harry revealed the Queen’s corgis and dorgis took to Meghan “straight away”.

He said: “And the corgis took to you straight away.

“I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing…”

Describing the moment, Meghan said: “Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet.”

And Harry added: “…just wagging tails and I was just like argh.”

The Queen has owned more than 30 corgis, many of them direct descendants of her first one, Susan – given to her as an 18th birthday present by her parents in 1944.

Susan was so loved that she accompanied the then Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.

But the monarch now has no corgis left.

Her final one, Whisper, who was adopted following the death of his owner, a former Sandringham gamekeeper, died in October 2018.

Her two remaining dogs, Candy and Vulcan, are dorgis – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund.