The mother of Britain’s most prolific rapist has said she still sees him as “my baby” and she did not know her son was gay.

Reynhard Sinaga was financed throughout his UK studies since 2007 by his wealthy Indonesian family and his mother desperately wanted him to return to help run their palm oil plantation and refinery.

But the 36-year-old student refused, and he instead pursued his perverted desires and sexually violated 48 men at his flat in Manchester city centre.

Police believe he may have abused at least 195 males in total.

Sinaga lured men back to his flat, where he drugged and raped them (CPS/PA)

Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, his mother Normawati described how she flew over to visit her son in hospital following his arrest in 2017 after his final victim regained consciousness during his ordeal and beat up Sinaga.

She said: “Imagine a small Indonesian man being beaten up by a big, tall westerner. I wondered if the other person had made up the story.”

Mrs Sinaga said her son was a “quiet boy” who went to church in Indonesia every Sunday morning where she encouraged him to play the piano.

She said she begged him to return to his home country but he told her he wanted to follow his ambition of becoming a lecturer.

She said: “He said Indonesia was not a good place to live for him and he felt comfortable living in Manchester.”

The serial rapist was caught on CCTV has he went in hunt of his victims (CPS/PA)

The newspaper reported Mrs Sinaga struggles to believe her son was capable of his crimes, and she did not even know he was gay.

She said: “We are a good Christian family who do not believe in homosexuality. He is my baby.”

Sinaga went out in the early hours of the morning, hunting for lone, drunk young men around nightclubs near his flat.

He posed as a Good Samaritan who offered them a floor to sleep on or promised them more drink.

His victims – who were mainly heterosexual – had little or no memory of the hours that followed as Sinaga repeatedly raped many of them.

It is thought he laced alcoholic drinks with a drug such as GHB, also known as liquid ecstasy.

Sinaga was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years after he was found guilty of a total of 159 offences committed between January 2015 and May 2017 – 136 counts of rape, 13 counts of sexual assault, eight counts of attempted rape and two counts of assault by penetration.