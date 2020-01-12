What comes next for the royals and which family member said what to whom dominates the Sunday front pages.

The Mail On Sunday gets straight to the point with its splash, saying: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be confronted with the dire financial impact of abandoning the Royal Family at an extraordinary” meeting on Monday, a story The Sunday Express also leads on.

The Mail on Sunday: Palace’s warning on Harry millions #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/9MrlXf6xHI — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 11, 2020

The Sunday Mirror says “Prince Harry and wife Meghan told Elton John they wanted to quit before telling the Queen, and its Sunday People stablemate claims that “Kate and Meghan haven’t spoken in six months”.

Tomorrow's front page: Kate and Meghan haven't spoken in 6 months #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/alFxxTn5lj pic.twitter.com/yDKLwiZ3Vl — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) January 11, 2020

While The Observer does feature the royals on the front, its splash reports that Iran’s rulers have been “shaken” by the level of anger at Tehran’s admission responsibility for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

The Sunday Times reports that William has said “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives. I can’t do it any more”, while The Sunday Telegraph says that Meghan is expected to dial in by phone for tomorrow’s meeting.

The Sunday Times reveals Prince William's sadness over his younger brother as the Queen calls a crisis summit #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/y9ZLlmmVv3 — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) January 11, 2020

The front page of tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph: ‘Sandringham showdown to decide future of Sussexes’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NB0XTAU0Vv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 11, 2020

The Labour Party risks losing even more seats in the next election, unless it picks a new leader able to connect with “ordinary people”, The Independent reports.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports that “fans and celebs are calling

on Love Island to kick posh boy contestant Ollie Williams off the show amid claims he is a big-game hunter”.