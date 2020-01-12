The Government is committed “100%” to introducing tougher security checks at public venues in honour of one of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, ministers have said.

Figen Murray has fought tirelessly for the implementation of “Martyn’s Law”, which would force public venues to incorporate specific counter-terrorism plans into their safety regime.

Her son Martyn Hett, 29, died in the atrocity at the end of an Ariane Grande concert in May 2017, which also injured hundreds others.

Figen Murray (centre) wants to save lives with introduction of Martyn’s Law (Kim Pilling/PA)

Earlier this week, Manchester City Council said it was prepared to “enshrine the principles” of Martyn’s Law into future regulations.

The council said it was developing a scheme of best practice among licensed venues and that existing conditions would be revised to ensure venues had a counter-terrorism plan in place, including associated staff training.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Security Minister Brandon Lewis said: “The Prime Minister, Home Secre­tary and I are all 100% behind Figen and are working to improve security measures at public venues and spaces.

“We are working quickly to come up with a solution that will honour Martyn’s memory and all of those affected by terrorism.

“I am pleased that last week Man­chester City Council announced new licensing rules, but we are committed to going further and making Martyn’s Law a reality for all public venues across the UK.

“I am committed to working with Figen and others to ensure that we are all safe at the public venues and spaces we enjoy.”

Security minister Brandon Lewis on The Andrew Marr Show (Jeff Overs/BBC)

The newspaper reported that some venues which can host thousands of people may have to install metal detectors and scanners, while others will be told not to allow entry to anyone carrying large bags.

Announcing the Manchester proposals, Councillor Nigel Murphy, the council’s deputy leader, said: “We are proud to work with Figen to lead the way on bringing in an improved culture of safety in this country, but we need the Government to take action.

“Only they have the power to get Martyn’s Law onto the statute books and we hope it treats her campaign as a priority.”

Ms Murray said: “It feels like a recognition and deep respect for the bereaved families and the hundreds of injured people. I am certain that Martyn’s Law will save lives through the council applying simple common sense.”