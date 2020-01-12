Royal fans said the Queen’s heart “must be really broken” as they gathered in Sandringham to catch a glimpse of the monarch arriving for a church service.

Wellwishers stood outside St Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen’s private Norfolk estate not far from where crisis talks about Harry and Meghan’s future will take place.

The Queen, who arrived by car dressed in a camel-coloured coat and hat, and was wearing a hearing aid, will host a crunch summit with Harry and senior royals on Monday.

Paula Myhill, 38, who lives near Norwich, was at the front of the queue to get near the church and when asked about the crisis dubbed “Megxit”, she said: “My view is that if they want to go, they don’t get anything – they don’t get money, they don’t get titles.

“If they want to have security then they have to pay for it themselves the same way as a celebrity would.”

Ms Myhill said she feels sorry for the Queen, adding: “She’s had a bit of a bad year.”

Her mother, Sue Goodchild, 59, said: “She’s been exemplary in her role all her life.”

Ms Goodchild said she thinks the Queen will deal with the family summit “systematically” and added: “That’s her grandson. Of course she’s going to protect him whatever she does. She’s a grandma.”

Jean Acton, 70, from Fakenham, said of Harry and Meghan: “I think they should give any monies back. You can’t have your cake and eat it.

“I just think they’ve done the dirty on the Queen.”

Jean Acton (left) with her daughter Abbe Jelley (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Speaking about the Queen, she said: “I feel desperately sorry for her. It must be horrible. For any parent. Let alone if you’re a royal or not.”

Ms Acton’s daughter Abbe Jelley, 47, said Meghan has to do what she thinks is right for her family.

“I just think if that’s the decision she’s made and wants to live her life that way then fair play.

“They have said they want to be independent so they shouldn’t then be able to expect us as a country to pay for their security.

“I understand why people are unhappy about what’s happened. I think she’s getting a lot of nasty comments from the press and some of it I think is getting a bit personal, unkind really. So, I do feel sorry for her in that respect.”

She added: “I think the Queen’s heart must be really broken.”

Terry and Christine Burton waited for the Queen at Sandringham (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Christine Burton, 68, from Tydd St Mary, said the public has seen a “different side” to Harry, adding: “I’m disappointed. Very, very disappointed. Harry was so lovely and bubbly and he seems to have gone so quiet and reserved.”

She said saving the family unit should be the focus of Monday’s crisis talks, describing relationships as “key”.

Ms Burton said she thinks Meghan, who travelled back to Canada this week, should have stayed in the UK to be by Harry’s side.

Her husband Terry Burton, 75, said of Meghan: “I think the British people welcomed her in a big way and she’s sort of turned her back on us now. Big disappointment for the royal family. And for the public.”

Sue Goodchild (left) and Paula Myhill praised the Queen (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Kate Watkin, 31, from Spalding, was outside the church with her one-year-old daughter.

Asked about the current crisis, she said: “They all need to be happy. We’re never going to know exactly what’s been said. I think the media and us as a country pushed them to do it.”

Speaking as a new mother, like Meghan who is also a new mother to Archie, said it is a “massive” change to your life.

“It’s a huge change. No-one will ever prepare you for that. And I’m sure she feels the same. All new mums must do,” she said.

Among those arriving to the church on foot was the Princess Royal’s son Peter Phillips.