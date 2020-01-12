Authorities in India destroyed two luxury high-rise apartment buildings for violating environmental laws, in one of the country’s largest demolition drives involving residential complexes.

The controlled implosion of the illegal apartments built very close to a lakeside in Kerala state’s Maradu district took place after a court last year ordered their demolition for violating laws that prohibit construction within a certain distance from the sea, rivers, lakes or other water bodies.

The apartments were a pale shadow of their former luxurious appearance after demolition agencies chipped away at the buildings for two months, reducing them to a bare skeletal frame.

The buildings came crashing down in seconds as a thick cloud of smoke spread to around 200 metres.

Almost 2,000 people in nearby residential areas were evacuated prior to the demolition, which was witnessed by scores of people who recorded the event on their mobile phones.

Two remaining buildings were demolished on Sunday.

The court order last year had come as a shock to more than 300 apartment owners.

When all legal options to halt demolition were exhausted, they resorted to protests and hunger strikes.

Finally, when the administration cut the power supply, they were forced to vacate their homes.

Hours before the demolition, some of the residents flocked to the site for one last view of their former homes.

Environmental experts have raised concerns that the demolition of the four structures will have a huge impact on Vembanadu Lake, which is an ecologically sensitive area.