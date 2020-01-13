Video footage has emerged of the Duke of Sussex highlighting his wife’s availability to do voiceover work – to the boss of a global entertainment company.

Harry was filmed chatting to Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, during the European premiere of Disney’s Lion King, and said about Meghan: “You do know she does voiceovers?”

The Disney boss replied: “I did not know that,” and the duke went on to say: “You seem surprised. She’s really interested.”

The exchange took place last summer, when the duke and duchess also met celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z at the event in London’s Leicester Square.

Meghan has agreed a voiceover deal with Disney, which will make a donation to wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders which is supported by Harry, the Times reported at the weekend.

A source has confirmed the agreement, saying it was a model similar to the Lion King premiere, where Disney “kindly” donated to the Royal Foundation.

The source added: “A formal announcement will follow in due course, but Disney has made a donation to Elephants Without Borders for this voiceover project.”

Harry and Meghan want to be financially independent royals (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The duke and duchess have announced they want to step back as senior royals, split their time between the UK and North America, and become financially independent.

The deal may hint at how the couple may operate if they get their wish to take on commercial ventures.

How Harry and Meghan fund their future lifestyles is something that is likely to be discussed at the royal summit due to take place at Sandringham between the Queen, Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Harry.