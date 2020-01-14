A senior Democratic Unionist is to spearhead scrutiny of Northern Ireland’s public finances.

William Humphrey will chair the powerful Public Accounts Committee at Stormont.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken will head the Finance Committee.

The ministerial Executive met at Stormont on Tuesday to discuss the Government’s financial offer.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the proposed support was “way short” of what was expected.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith promised significant backing from central Government as part of his proposed deal to restore the devolved institutions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Government had made “huge commitments” to the new Executive but would not be drawn on the amount.

The new Stormont Justice Committee chairman will be Paul Givan.

He said: “I look forward to playing my part in delivering the necessary reforms needed for Northern Ireland to lead the way in the fight against crime to make our country a stronger and safer place.”

Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald was appointed chairwoman of the Economy Committee.

She said: “Brexit is a very challenging time for our economy, for families and businesses across the north.

“Facing this uncertainty, and in view of the historic challenge to prevent climate breakdown, we must take meaningful action to create a fairer and zero-carbon economy through a just transition.”