EuroMillions winner Colin Weir made a final visit to his favourite football team as his funeral cortege stopped outside Partick Thistle’s ground.

The procession paused at Firhill Stadium in Glasgow, where players and staff lined up to pay tribute to the lifelong fan before the hearse continued on to the funeral service at Partick Burgh Hall.

Thistle manager Ian McCall was in attendance with the playing squad as well as club figures including chief executive Gerry Britton, former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough and Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell, who appeared for the Jags in his playing days.

Mr Weir and his then-wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the £161 million EuroMillions jackpot in July 2011, the highest amount handed out in the UK at the time.

The 71-year-old invested part of his winnings in the club, leading to the youth set-up being rebranded the Thistle Weir Youth Academy and a section of the stadium being named the Colin Weir Stand.

The former TV cameraman secured a majority shareholding at the club in November and promised to give the 55% shareholding directly to a fans group by March 2020.

The front cover of the order of service for the funeral service (Jane Barlow/PA)

The club dedicated a recent win to him following his death, with players wearing black armbands and fans holding a minute’s applause.

Outside the stadium entrance on Tuesday, a banner with a picture of Mr Weir was on display with the phrase “Colin Weir, one of our own” written in club colours.

A statement from the club previously said: “A Scottish patriot, philanthropist and Jags man to the end. Rest In Peace, sadly missed.”

The funeral service was followed by a private cremation.

Partick Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton, former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough and current manager Ian McCall (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Weirs also donated £1 million to the Yes campaign ahead of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and continued donating to the SNP afterwards.

Ms Sturgeon and her predecessor Alex Salmond both paid tribute when Mr Weir’s death was announced on December 27.

Earlier this year, the Weirs confirmed they would divorce after 38 years of marriage.