More developments in the Harry and Meghan story, Storm Brendan striking the UK and the bongs of Big Ben make the front pages on Wednesday.

The Times carries a picture of a Cornish pier amid choppy waters brought on by the storm while its main story says the Prime Minister will restore the Conservatives’ reputation as the party of law and order.

The Times 15/1/2020Portreath pier in Cornwall being battered by Storm Brendan. Flights were grounded by 90mph gusts and a roof was ripped off a block of flats. Photo : Stuart Cornell/Triangle News#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/hyrgOpjv2e — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 14, 2020

The Guardian also leads with a story about crime, claiming that Britain did not give details of 75,000 European criminals to their home countries and “concealed the error”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 15 January 2020: Britain failed to alert EU about 75,000 criminals pic.twitter.com/6Hnx0Yk8P7 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 14, 2020

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle is prepared to testify in her legal battle with the Mail On Sunday, while the Daily Mail leads with the headline “Markle v Markle”.

The front page of tomorrow’s Telegraph: ‘Meghan’s father set to testify against her’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tZi2OphAuV — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 14, 2020

The Sun carries a picture of the Duchess in Canada as she boarded a seaplane.

Tomorrow's front page: Meghan Markle smiles as she takes seaplane in Canada https://t.co/QxEDORWNrj pic.twitter.com/npHvr0cNcb — The Sun (@TheSun) January 14, 2020

The Financial Times leads on Iran, saying the UK, France and Germany have moved closer to scrapping the 2015 nuclear deal as tensions between the trio and the Islamic republic increase.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 15 January https://t.co/DRsO7TWUW9 pic.twitter.com/F4tkrej9Kx — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 14, 2020

The Independent leads with claims that public confidence in the health service is low due to a lack of transparency about complaints.

Metro carries the story of a Love Island contestant opting to quit the ITV show.

The Daily Mirror carries a story about celebrities supporting a campaign against trophy hunting.

The Daily Express says that Big Ben must ring in Brexit “as a potent symbol of this landmark moment”.

And the Daily Star leads on the strength of the winds brought by Storm Brendan.